The Muslims are Coming!

May 15, 2013 from 6:00 pm

Fun at the MCC The Muslims are Coming! Wednesday, May 15, 6 pm Film Screening/MCC Theater Using jokes as a way of combating Islamaphobia, a group of Muslim-American stand-up comedians go on a comedy tour throughout the United States. The comedians use this tour as a chance to create dialogue, tackling stereotypes and other issues Muslim Americans face today. Negin Farsad and Dean Obeidallah, English, 2012, USA.

 

