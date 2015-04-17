Calendar » The Mutter-Bronfman-Harrell Trio

April 17, 2015 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3094 or (805) 893-3535

Santa Barbara Debut

The Mutter-Bronfman-Harrell Trio

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Lynn Harrell, cello

Fri, April 17, 7:00 PM, Granada Theatre

“Mutter is the undisputed queen of violin-playing.” The Times (U.K.)



“[It’s] hard to imagine a more incisive or exhilarating a performance than the one Yefim Bronfman delivered.” The Chicago Tribune



“Harrell’s artistry marries elegant restraint, a sensitive musical imagination and commanding technique.” The Washington Post



This exceptional encounter between three of the world’s most highly regarded classical virtuosos follows their appearance the same week at Carnegie Hall! Dazzling violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, peerless pianist Yefim Bronfman and enthralling cellist Lynn Harrell perform two treasured works of chamber music. Named for Beethoven’s patron, Rudolf of Austria, the “Archduke” Trio’s seamless integration of instruments paved the way for the later great trios of Schubert, Brahms and others, while Tchaikovsky’s impassioned Trio in A Minor was dedicated to his mentor Nikolai Rubinstein, the founder of the Moscow Conservatory.



Program

Beethoven: Piano Trio in B-flat Major, op. 97 (“Archduke”)

Tchaikovsky: Piano Trio in A Minor, op. 50



The photographing or sound recording of this concert or possession of any device for such photographing or sound recording is prohibited