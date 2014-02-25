Calendar » The N*[email protected]% Moment: Examining Racist Outbursts in “Cosmopolitan Canopies”

February 25, 2014 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Elijah Anderson introduces the concept of the “cosmopolitan canopy”—the urban island of civility that exists in ethnic enclaves where segregation is the norm. Incidents can arise that threaten the canopy, including scenes of racism, classism, heterosexism, homophobia and sexism. Anderson reveals how the canopy can ease tensions, but also how the spaces in and between canopies can reinforce boundaries. Elijah Anderson is Director of the Yale Urban Ethnography Project, the William K. Lanman, Jr. Professor of Sociology at Yale University, and author of Code of the Street: Decency, Violence, and the Moral Life of the Inner City and The Cosmopolitan Canopy: Race and Civility in Everyday Life. Books will be sold following the presentation. Co-sponsored by the Office of the Associate Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Academic Policy; and the Office of Equal Opportunity & Sexual Harassment/Title IX Compliance.

