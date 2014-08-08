Calendar » The Navigator & One Week

August 8, 2014 from 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2962 or (805) 893-3535

The Navigator & One Week

Chaplin, Keaton, Lloyd: Comedy Classics of the Silent Era

Fri, August 8, 8:30 PM, County Courthouse

Bring blankets, a picnic and your friends!

The Navigator & One Week also screens Wed., August 6 at 7:30 p.m. at UCSB Campbell Hall

Features live music accompaniment by pianist Michael Mortilla

Hilarity on the high seas! A pampered young millionaire (Buster Keaton) decides to ask his sweetheart to marry him and plans to set sail to Honolulu for their honeymoon. When she rejects him, he’s determined to go anyway. Through a series of mishaps, the pair end up stranded together on an abandoned ocean liner and are forced to fend for themselves. Features some of Keaton’s most elaborate and entertaining gags, plus sea creatures, spies – and cannibals! Shown with One Week, in which a newlywed couple receives a build-it-yourself house kit as a wedding present – and attempts to use it. (The Navigator: Donald Crisp and Buster Keaton, 1924, 59 min.; One Week: Edward F. Cline and Buster Keaton, 1920, 25 min.)

All films are FREE and screened in digital format. Films presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation, and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County. With support from the UCSB Summer Cultural and Enrichment Program and the Freshman Summer Start Program.

Courtesy of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, FREE secure indoor bicycle valet parking is available on Friday nights starting at 7:30 pm at the Bike Station, on the ground floor of the Granada parking garage adjacent to the Coffee Cat on Anacapa Street.