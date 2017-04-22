Calendar » The Neal Taylor Nature Center’s 22nd Annual Fish Derby

April 22, 2017 from 6:00 AM - 12:00 PM

April 22, 6AM to April 23, 12 PM, 2017

There is good news for all types of anglers! This year’s Fishing Derby will again include prize categories for multiple types of fish such as crappie, bass, catfish, trout, and carp. The prize pool dollar amount has been increased this year which means everyone has a chance to win great cash prizes, fishing gear, and more! Anglers of all ages are encouraged to enter. Registration fee for adults is $35 until April 8th; $40 thereafter. Youth 4 to 15 years old always $10.

Registration forms are available at Cachuma Lake Park entry gate, store, marina, Nature Center and some local businesses. To receive information and a registration form in the mail, leave your name and address on the hotline (805) 693-8381 or visit www.TROUTDERBY.org

There is a $10 per vehicle fee to enter the Recreation Area.