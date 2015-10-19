Calendar » The New Children’s Library Grand Opening

October 19, 2015 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

From the Children’s Library’s old location of 1,500 sq. ft., the Santa Barbara Public Library Children’s Foundation has relocated to the entire lower level of the Central Library with 6,325 sq. ft.. The Grand Opening: Ribbon Cutting Party will celebrate the updated and fun new space for children with prize drawing and more.

For more information on this event, call 805-564-5675 or email [email protected].

###

Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation (SBPL) is a 501 (C) (3) organization and was created in response to the desire for an expanded Children’s Library and other library needs. The vision of the new Children’s library is to build children’s love for reading through an updated and exciting space in downtown Santa Barbara