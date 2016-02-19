Calendar » The New Luis Muñoz Jazz Quintet featuring Téka

February 19, 2016 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Luis Muñoz, composer, arranger, producer and percussionist, was born in San José, Costa Rica. In 1972 Luis entered the University of Costa Rica and the National Music Conservatory, where he studied both Architecture and Music. In 1974 Luis completed his degree in music composition at the University of California, Santa Barbara, under the tutelage of renowned British composer Peter Fricker. Luis Muñoz has written music for documentaries, animation films, dance and theater, and has performed in some of the best Jazz festivals and venues in the world.

In December, 2015, Luis Muñoz was chosen as one of NPR’s Alt.Latino “12 Favorite Artists of the Year.” Muñoz will be touring in 2016 with his New Quintet featuring Téka, both, nationally and abroad, in support of his latest album, “VOZ”. The CD, recorded in New York and California, features the amazing talent of 3 of the greatest Jazz singers in the world: Claudia Acuña from Chile, Magos Herrera from México and Téka from Brazil. It contains 9 compositions, all music written by Luis Muñoz and lyrics by Costa Rican poet, and National Poetry Award Winner 2014, Osvaldo Sauma, Panamanian singer songwriter and multiple GRAMMY Award winner (In collaboration with Ruben Blades) Rómulo Castro, Nicaraguan singer/songwriter Luis Enrique Mejía Godoy, Costa Rican author/composer/multi instrumentalist Jaime Gamboa, leader of the group Malpais, and Luis Muñoz. The tour will end with a performance at the National Theater in San José, Costa Rica, along with the National Symphony Orchestra in mid 2017.

Luis Muñoz is a music visionary, and one of the today’s most sensitive, melodic and talented Jazz composers.

The New Luis Muñoz Jazz Quintet is Jonathan Dane, trumpet, Luis Muñoz, drums, melodica, and composition, Téka, lead vocals and guitar, Brandon Statom, acoustic bass, and Daniel Zimmerman, guitars.