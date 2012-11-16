Calendar » “The New Oceanscapes” Juried Art Exhibition and Sale

November 16, 2012 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The AFS Gallery opens its doors to "The New Oceanscapes", a juried art exhibition and sale on November 16th, at 6:00 pm. The artist list includes Erick Andino, Tim Brown, Ryan Bulis, Jack Fulton, Bessie Kunath, Karen Lehrer, Kit Rosenberg, Sommer Sheffield, Chris Silva, and Rimas Simaitis. Stop by the AFS Gallery on Friday, November 16th, to see great art from familiar and new faces. "The New Oceanscapes" will be at the AFS Gallery from November 16th - December 15th, 2012.