Calendar » The New Tsar

October 26, 2015 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

Channel City Club

presents

Steven Lee Myers

Discussing his book

“The New Tsar”

The Rise and Reign of Vladimir Putin

“Steven Lee Myers’s The New Tsar is the strongest biography of Putin to date. Judicious and comprehensive, it pulls back the veil from one of the world’s most secretive leaders. Given the aura of steely consistency that Putin cultivates, what is most striking is how he has changed over the years. Myers’s book shows how chance events and Putin’s own degeneration gradually cleared the path to the Ukraine crisis. Putin emerges as neither a KGB automaton, nor the embodiment of Russian historical traditions, nor an innocent victim of Western provocations and NATO’s hubris, but rather as a flawed individual who made his own choices at crucial moments and thereby shaped history.”

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED BY Thursday, October 22, 2015