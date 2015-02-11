Calendar » The Nile Project

February 11, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3049 or (805) 893-3535

Music of the Longest River

Debut Album Aswan Named Must-Hear International Album by NPR

The Nile Project

Wed, Feb 11, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall

“We came in as separate musicians, but we’re now creating a little orchestra with a new sound – a Nile sound.” – Alsarah, North Sudanese vocalist



Founded in 2011 by Egyptian ethnomusicologist Mina Girgis and Ethiopian-American singer Meklit Hadero, The Nile Project was created “to address the Nile basin’s cultural and environmental challenges using an innovative approach that combines music, education, and an enterprise platform.” The unique sound of The Nile Project is created by a stunning variety of instruments from Nile-basin countries, including the masenko from Ethiopia, the ney and oud from Egypt, and the adungu from Uganda – in addition to violin, saxophone, bass guitar, and six vocalists singing in 11 languages.