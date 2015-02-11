The Nile Project
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3049 or (805) 893-3535
Music of the Longest River
Debut Album Aswan Named Must-Hear International Album by NPR
Wed, Feb 11, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall
“We came in as separate musicians, but we’re now creating a little orchestra with a new sound – a Nile sound.” – Alsarah, North Sudanese vocalist
Founded in 2011 by Egyptian ethnomusicologist Mina Girgis and Ethiopian-American singer Meklit Hadero, The Nile Project was created “to address the Nile basin’s cultural and environmental challenges using an innovative approach that combines music, education, and an enterprise platform.” The unique sound of The Nile Project is created by a stunning variety of instruments from Nile-basin countries, including the masenko from Ethiopia, the ney and oud from Egypt, and the adungu from Uganda – in addition to violin, saxophone, bass guitar, and six vocalists singing in 11 languages.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: February 11, 2015 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $38.00-$15.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3049