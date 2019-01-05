The Nina Variations
LIT MOON THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS
THE NINA VARIATIONS
By Steven Dietz
Directed by John Blondell
In a remarkable tour de force, Steven Dietz riffs on a famous scene between Nina and Konstantin in Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. As part of the Lit Moon Reunion Weekend, 43 company actors from the past and present play the 43 scenes of this poignant and heartbreaking play. A not to missed one-time-only event!
TIMES: Saturday, January 5 at 4:00 P.M.
TICKETS: $30 general
All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.
BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408
Event Details
- Location: Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara
- Website: centerstagetheater.org
