Calendar » The Nina Variations

January 5, 2019 from 4:00 pm

LIT MOON THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS

THE NINA VARIATIONS

By Steven Dietz

Directed by John Blondell

In a remarkable tour de force, Steven Dietz riffs on a famous scene between Nina and Konstantin in Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. As part of the Lit Moon Reunion Weekend, 43 company actors from the past and present play the 43 scenes of this poignant and heartbreaking play. A not to missed one-time-only event!

TIMES: Saturday, January 5 at 4:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $30 general

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408