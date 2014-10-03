Calendar » The Norwegian Constitution – 200 years: inspiration, drama and legacy

October 3, 2014 from 12:30pm - 4:30pm

This year, Norway marks the 200th anniversary of its constitution, the oldest surviving written constitution in Europe. This celebratory seminar will feature prominent speakers from California, Washington and Norway, including Hilde Skorpen, Ph.D., Royal Norwegian Consul General in San Francisco, and Professor Terje I. Leiren, Sverre Arestad Endowed Chair in Norwegian Studies at the University of Washington.

Inspirations for the Norwegian Constitution (“Grunnloven”), the high drama around it, its lasting legacy and its implications both inside and outside of Norway – including the U.S. – will be discussed in a set of talks, followed by a panel discussion.

Panelists will the extent to which the Norwegian Constitution inspired the liberal movements in Europe and the early politics of U.S. states, especially those with large Norwegian and Scandinavian populations.

Admission to the seminar is free with CLU ID. A reception/dinner will be held in Lundring Events Center from 5 to 8:30 p.m

This seminar is a joint effort by the Scandinavian American Cultural and Historical Foundation and California Lutheran University. It is sponsored by the Royal Norwegian Consul General’s Office in San Francisco and supported by the Norwegian American Chamber of Commerce Southern California, Sons of Norway, Norsemen Lodge and the Association for Norwegian Students Abroad ­–­ Los Angeles.

For further information and registration, call 805-669-7032.