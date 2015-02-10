Calendar » THE NUCLEAR AGE PEACE FOUNDATION PRESENTS Dr. Helen Caldicott: Preserving the Future 14th Annual Fra

February 10, 2015 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation will hold its 14th Annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity’s Future with Helen Caldicott speaking on “Preserving the Future.” Dr. Caldicott, named by the Smithsonian as one of the most influential women of the 20th century, is a prominent and influential speaker on nuclear weapons and the fate of the Earth. She has been nominated for the Nobel Peace PRIZE by Linus Pauling, himself a two-time Nobel Laureate. The Kelly Lecture Series annually presents a distinguished individual who speaks on exploring humanity’s present circumstances and ways by which we can shape a more promising future for our planet and its inhabitants. Visit wagingpeace.org/2015-kelly-lecture for more information.

“As a DOCTOR , as well as a mother and a world citizen, I wish to practice the ultimate form of preventive medicine by ridding the earth of these technologies that propagate disease, suffering, and death.” – Dr. Helen Caldicott