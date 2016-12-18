Calendar » The Nutcracker

December 18, 2016 from 2:00pm

State Street Ballet presents The Nutcracker at the Granada Theatre

Saturday, December 17 at 2pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, December 18 at 2pm

State Street Ballet brings together its professional dancers, the students of Gustafson Dance, and the Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra to perform this holiday classic in true Santa Barbara style. Complete with opulent sets, a gigantic Christmas tree, and lavish costumes, this production has become a beloved family favorite. Staged in the gorgeous Granada Theatre, this richly beautiful performance captivates!

Tickets available through the Granada Theatre - www.granadasb.org or 805-899-2222