Calendar » The Nutcracker

December 16, 2017 from 2:00pm

State Street Ballet presents

The Nutcracker

At The Granada Theatre

December 16 - 2pm & 7:30pm

December 17 - 2pm

State Street Ballet brings together its professional dancers, students of Gustafson Dance, and the Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra to perform this holiday classic in Santa Barbara style. Complete with opulent sets, a gigantic Christmas tree, and The Granada’s magnificent architecture, this production is a family-favorite. With sets, costumes, and staging that capture the Slavic history of the ballet, The Nutcracker is a richly beautiful performance that delights audiences of all ages!

Tickets available through The Granada Theatre box office - granadasb.org, 805-899-2222