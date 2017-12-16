The Nutcracker
State Street Ballet presents
The Nutcracker
At The Granada Theatre
Sat, December 16, 2:00PM and 7:30PM
Sun, December 17, 2:00PM
State Street Ballet brings together its professional dancers, students of Gustafson Dance, and the Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra to perform this holiday classic in Santa Barbara style. Complete with opulent sets, a gigantic Christmas tree, and The Granada’s magnificent architecture, this production is a family-favorite. With sets, costumes, and staging that capture the Slavic history of the ballet, The Nutcracker is a richly beautiful performance that delights audiences of all ages!
Tickets available through The Granada Theatre box office - granadasb.org, 805-899-2222
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: State Street Ballet
- Starts: December 16, 2017 7:30pm
- Price: $24-$104
- Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=10704
- Sponsors: State Street Ballet