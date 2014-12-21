Calendar » The Nutcracker at The Granada

December 21, 2014 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

The Nutcracker at The Granada has fast become an annual tradition for the community since the theatre‘s restoration in 2008. The historic venue is home to the area’s finest performing arts companies, including State Street Ballet, who will perform the holiday classic here following a tour of the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain states.

The Nutcracker comes to life through a collaboration between State Street Ballet, Opera San Luis Obispo Orchestra, and Gustafson Dance. Complete with opulent sets, a gigantic Christmas tree, and The Granada’s period-perfect architecture, State Street Ballet’s Nutcracker is a family-favorite.