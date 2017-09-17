Calendar » The Odyssey Project

September 17, 2017 from 2 PM

UC SANTA BARBARA DEPARTMENT OF THEATER AND DANCE presents

The Odyssey Project

To have a voice is to have a choice

By Homer and the Cast

Directed by Ming Lauren Holden

Returning for its seventh year, The Odyssey Project partners incarcerated teens at Los Prietos Boys Camp with UC students through a theatrical collaboration. Supported by a team of artists and mentors including a mask maker, an aikido instructor, a poet, and a mime/movement specialist, together they re-write Homer's epic Odyssey using their own life stories. Everyone in the cast is a hero or heroine on their path to empowerment. Come journey with us!



“The show they captured was varied, upbeat, and revealing. Through a variety of techniques, including recitation from the Odyssey, enactments of its scenes, dance, shared personal stories, raps, and affirmations, the cast created a hybrid virtual world that contained both the grandeur and exoticism of the ancient Mediterranean and the gritty, uncompromising reality of life at risk in contemporary Southern California.” — Santa Barbara Independent



For more information, visit www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu/projects/odyssey/ and http://odysseyprojectfilm.com

TIMES: Sunday, September 17, at 2:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $20 general

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE