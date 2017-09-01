The Office of Angela Scott Sample Sale
Santa Barbara-based shoe brand The Office of Angela Scott is hosting a sample sale downtown! Shop up to 80% off handcrafted women's shoes over Labor Day weekend.
935 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101 (across from Apple)
September 1-4 - 11am to 5pm
Women's shoe sizes 35-41 (US 5-11)
Cash and credit cards accepted
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: free admission
- Website: https://theofficeofangelascott.com/