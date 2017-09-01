Calendar » The Office of Angela Scott Sample Sale

September 1, 2017 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

Santa Barbara-based shoe brand The Office of Angela Scott is hosting a sample sale downtown! Shop up to 80% off handcrafted women's shoes over Labor Day weekend.

935 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101 (across from Apple)

September 1-4 - 11am to 5pm

Women's shoe sizes 35-41 (US 5-11)

Cash and credit cards accepted