Calendar » “The Old Missions of Baja and Alta California, 1697-1834” Lecture by Max Kurillo

April 10, 2014 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Max Kurillo, author of The Old Missions of Baja & Alta California 1697-1834, and Baja California adventurer David Kier, will present the story of the founding of all 48 missions of Baja and Alta California. Learn about where the missions were founded, how they inter-connect, how and why they faded away. Co-sponsored by the Santa Bárbara Mission Archive-Library.