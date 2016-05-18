Calendar » The Olés at Mercury Lounge

May 18, 2016 from 9:00 pm - 1:00 am



The Olés



The Olés originally formed as a group of students attending UCSB. Four years after setting up headquarters in Santa Barbara, CA the dedicated group has absorbed a sea of loving fans that are eager to play a vital role in their sonic journey. Their new album, “Strictly Speaking,” refreshingly redefines what a California reggae band can sound like.



They feel most at home on stage, entertaining communities with a top shelf cocktail of reggae, hip hop, rock, funk, and blues. Find the new album ‐ boasting inventive lyrics, heavy drum and bass, a jazzy brass section, and positive vibes ‐ on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and YouTube today. You can catch them rocking the Cali Roots Festival this year alongside Damien Marley, Slightly Stoopid, and Atmosphere, as well as at Weed Festival, Live Oak Festival and a slew of tour dates around the Western U.S. this summer. A wise Puerto Rican man once said, “The Olés don’t have a specific style…they just have style.”

