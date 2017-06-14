Calendar » The Other Mozart

June 14, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The name Nannerl Mozart has long been a footnote in classical music history, but Sylvia Milo’s award-winning THE OTHER MOZART reveals the extraordinary talent and rich inner thoughts of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s sister in the acclaimed Off-Broadway drama the N.Y. Times describes as “strikingly beautiful.” A prodigy, keyboard virtuoso and composer, Nannerl performed alongside her brother throughout Europe as children to great acclaim, but was forced to give up her artistic passion as a young woman due to the societal expectations of her gender. Jer brother would rise to become one of the preeminent composers in history, while Nannerl’s own works were lost. This monodrama is set in a stunning 18-foot dress (designed by Magdalena Dabrowska from the National Theater of Poland). Directed by Isaac Byrne, THE OTHER MOZART is based on facts, stories and thoughts culled from the Mozart family's humorous and heartbreaking letters. This poetic and poignant production features music composed by Mozart and Marianna Martines, (a female composer who inspired Nannerl), along with original music written for the play by Nathan Davis and Phyllis Chen (featured composers of the Mostly Mozart Festival at Lincoln Center). The modern-styled music created for the play utilizes clavichords, music boxes, bells, teacups, fans and other objets d'art that might have captured Nannerl’s imagination. THE OTHER MOZART is a multi-sensual experience that transports the audience into a surreal world of oversized beauty and delight – but also one of overwhelming restrictions and prejudice where, finally, this other Mozart tells her story.

Low-priced previews for THE OTHER MOZART begin on Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m., continuing Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m. Opening night is Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. with a pre-show event downstairs at the theatre beginning at 6 p.m. The production continues Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through June 18. Talkbacks with actors are scheduled after the Wednesday 7 p.m. performances on June 7 and 14.

Regular tickets for THE OTHER MOZART range from $30 to $55 (plus a $4 processing fee). Opening night is $99 (including the receptions). Tickets for students with ID are $25; Equity members and military are $30. There is a $5 discount for seniors 65 and older. Discounts of 10% to 20% are available for groups of 10 or more, depending on the size of the group.

All performances are at Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District (the corner or Main and Laurel).

Tickets for THE OTHER MOZART may be purchased in person through the Rubicon Theatre Company Box Office at 1006 E. Main Street, the corner of Main and Laurel in Ventura (Laurel entrance and downstairs), or online at www.rubicontheatre.org. To charge by phone, call 805.667.2900. Box office hours are Noon to 6 p.m., seven days a week.