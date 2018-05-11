Calendar » The Other Side: Songs of Transformation.

May 11, 2018 from 7 PM - 8:30 PM

Santa Barbara’s new community choir, the InCourage Chorus, will perform an uplifting benefit concert titled The Other Side: Songs of Transformational 7 PM, Saturday, May 11 at Yoga Soup, 28 Parker Way, Santa Barbara.



The 35-member non-audition, non-denominational choir will sing a variety of inspirational, ethnic, audience-participation, and spiritual songs, including a selection written for Nelson Mandela and the anti-apartheid movement, and a new song from Toad the Wet Sprocket’s Glen Phillips.



The choir is led by Santa Barbara song keepers Ben Gould and Britta Gudmunson. They believe music is medicine and every human being’s birthright. It is their mission to bring the community together in a spirit of courageous musical expression while exploring the connective instrument of the voice.



Admission is $20. All proceeds from the concert will go to PATH (People Assisting The Homeless), a local non-profit working to end homelessness for individuals, families, and communities.



For more information, please email [email protected]

