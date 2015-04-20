Calendar » The Peace of Wild Things: Nature Education for the 21st Century

April 20, 2015 from 7:00pm

The David Sobel lecture co-sponsored by Antioch University Santa Barbara originally planned for Tuesday, February 17 has been rescheduled to Monday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m.

The free lecture and Q&A session by educator and author Sobel is now scheduled for the evening of Monday, April 20 in the Fleischmann Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, located at 2559 Puesta del Sol.

Sobel’s lecture is entitled “The Peace of Wild Things: Nature Education for the 21st Century” and is presented by the Wilderness Youth Project, based in Santa Barbara.

The lecture is designed for parents and educators to learn about the importance of nature-focused learning.

Sobel is a Senior Faculty Member and the Director of the Center For Place-Based Education at AUSB’s sister campus at Antioch University New England. Sobel also has authored numerous books, including Beyond Ecophobia: Reclaiming the Heart in Nature Education.

For further information, please contact the Wilderness Youth Project at 805-964-8096 or wyp.org.