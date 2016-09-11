Calendar » The Philip Lawler Glioblastoma Foundation’s 1st Annual Fundraising Luncheon

September 11, 2016 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

The Philip Lawler Glioblastoma Foundation will be holding its 1st annual fundraising luncheon on Sunday, September 11th at the Cabrillo Pavilion Art Center in Santa Barbara. The elegant event will feature a presentation by Professor Timothy Cloughsey, Director of the UCLA Neuro-Oncology program with updates on the latest in Glioblastoma research, catering by renowned chef Michael Hutchings, a wine bar featuring Santa Barbara county’s best and a live auction of a classic 1987 Porsche Carrera 911 convertible. All proceeds will benefit UCLA Glioblastoma research.

To purchase tickets, call Heidi Lawler at (805) 443-7360

For more information about the Foundation go to: http://www.philiplawlerbraincancerfoundation.com/