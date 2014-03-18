Calendar » The PHorum: Perspectives in Healthcare

March 18, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care is proud to present PHorum: Perspectives in Healthcare on Tuesday, March 18th. In a panel format, industry leaders will present their perspectives on healthcare and its impact on our community.

Panelists include Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health, Edward S. Bentley, MD, Physician, Santa Barbara Gastroenterology Medical Group, Fred Kass, MD, Medical Director of Research and Wellness Cancer Center Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic, Kurt N. Ransohoff, MD, CEO and Chief Medical Director at Sansum Clinic, Ron Werft, President & CEO of Cottage Health System, and Lynda Tanner, RN, MSN, CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. Michael Bordofsky, MD, Medical Director at VNHC will be the panel moderator.

Includes a wine and cheese reception, a panel discussion with Q & A, as well as the VNHC Community Partners in Excellence Awards, which will honor Maravilla and the Hospitalists Program at Sansum Clinic. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required and seating is limited. RSVP by March 11th at www.vnhcsb.org/phorum or by calling (805) 690-6261.