Calendar » The Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria presents “Over the River and Through the Woods”

July 17, 2015 from 8:00 pm on Friday and Saturday, 3:00 pm on Sunday

Grandparents in one’s life can be truly wonderful with love and support, until you announce a change in your life that will affect their life in a way they are not happy with. Nick is a single, Italian/American from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida. That doesn’t mean his family isn’t still in Jersey. In fact, he sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for Dinner. This is routine until he has to tell them he has been offered a dream job which would take him away from his beloved, but annoying grandparents. The news doesn’t sit so well. They begin a series of schemes to keep Nick around. How could he betray his family’s love, to move to Seattle, for a job, wonder his grandparents? Frank, Aida, Nunzio and Emma do their level best, and that included inviting the lovely and single Caitlin O’Hare, to dinner as bait……

Join us for this delightful romp through family dynamics! “Over the River and Through the Woods” is directed by Jordana Lawrence who recently directed the successful production of “Laundry and Bourbon” and “The Old Radio Shows”.

“Over the River and Through the Woods” plays at the Plaza Playhouse Theater July 17 through July 26. Friday and Saturdays at 8:00 PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $15.00 for adults, $12.00 for senior (55 and over) or student (with valid id) and can be purchased online at www.plazatheatercarpinteria.com, Seastrand (919 Linden Ave. by cash or check only), reserving on phone at (805) 684-6380 (leave a message) and at the theater box office one hour before show time.

The Plaza Playhouse Theater is located at 4916 Carpinteria Ave. and is ADA compatible and wheelchair accessible. There is plenty of free parking near the venue. Phone number for more info: (805) 684-6380 or e-mail us at: [email protected] Along with the typical fare of popcorn, soft drinks and candy, the theater also serves beer and wine at the concession stand for your pleasure.