Calendar » The Plight of the Honeybee Public Meeting

July 23, 2012 from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Jeremy Rose, author of Beekeeping in Coastal California, will speak on the status of honeybees, beekeeping, and what we can do in our yards to help the bees during the Central Coast Green Team public meeting 5:30 p.m. July 23 at IHOP in Santa Maria. Rose is owner of the California Bee Company, LLC, which promotes the health of honeybees. They use natural management methods and encourage small-scale beekeeping. They operate about 300 beehives on the central coast.