Calendar » The Poetry of Transition

October 6, 2018 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

The Elverhøj Museum of History and Art is celebrating its 30th Anniversary with a grand exhibition titled Past, Present & Future.

The show forms a visual tribute to artists of the past who are no longer with us along with a curated selection of works by contemporary artists whose art has been shown in the gallery through the decades and are still producing art in the present. The display also spotlights artists whose future successes were nurtured through participation in Elverhøj shows and mentoring by museum curators and art committee members.

For this event, enjoy an afternoon of original poems that were inspired by the art of Past, Present & Future, all written and recited by local poets.

Elverhøj Museum of History and Art, located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. There is no charge for admission. Suggested donation is $5. For more information, phone the Museum at (805) 686-1211 or visit elverhoj.org. Past, Present & Future will remain on display through November 11.