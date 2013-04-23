Calendar » The Politics of Film Preservation

April 23, 2013 from 5:00pm

Actor and activist Clayton LeBouef (Something the Lord Made, The Wire, and Homicide: Life on the Street) brings his Make the People Conscious campaign to UC Santa Barbara. MTPC is a people’s film preservation movement concerned with the politics of film preservation and race. The lost 35mm print of The Man, a 1972 film about America’s first black president, informs a timely conversation between LeBouef, Professors Jeffrey Stewart, and Ross Melnick, with University Librarian Denise Stephens.