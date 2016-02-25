Calendar » The Politics of Transnational Asian America

February 25, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

By drawing attention to the flow of culture, capital, and bodies, UCSB faculty will explore the politics surrounding Asian American life within a global framework.

Dr. Lisa Sun-Hee Park (Asian American Studies) will explore the phenomenon of medical deportations of low-income immigrants.

Dr. Lalaie Ameeriar (Asian American Studies) will discuss state practices that control the movement of Muslim bodies post-9/11.

Dr. Suk-Young Kim (Theater & Dance) will shed light onto the tenacious relationship between stars and fans that characterize the Korean pop (K-pop) music industry.

Dr. Kum-Kum Bhavnani (Sociology) will moderate the discussion.