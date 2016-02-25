The Politics of Transnational Asian America
By drawing attention to the flow of culture, capital, and bodies, UCSB faculty will explore the politics surrounding Asian American life within a global framework.
Dr. Lisa Sun-Hee Park (Asian American Studies) will explore the phenomenon of medical deportations of low-income immigrants.
Dr. Lalaie Ameeriar (Asian American Studies) will discuss state practices that control the movement of Muslim bodies post-9/11.
Dr. Suk-Young Kim (Theater & Dance) will shed light onto the tenacious relationship between stars and fans that characterize the Korean pop (K-pop) music industry.
Dr. Kum-Kum Bhavnani (Sociology) will moderate the discussion.
Event Details
- Starts: February 25, 2016 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- Location: MultiCultural Center University Center Room 1504 University of California, Santa Barbara Santa Barbara, CA 93106-2036
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/winter-2016