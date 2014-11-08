Calendar » The Popovich Pet Comedy Theater

November 8, 2014 from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

The World Famous Popovich Pet Comedy Theater comes to the Arlington Theatre on Saturday, November 8th!

The World Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy and juggling skills of Gregory Popovich, and the extraordinary talents of his performing pets.

Each of the show's 15 cats and 10 dogs were once strays, rescued from animal shelters. Now, they love to show off onstage - by performing a variety of stunts and skits!

Audiences are delighted to see this extravaganza of European-style clowns, amazing juggling and balancing acts, and of course, very talented performing pets. It's a show that both adults and kids of all ages enjoy!

Gregory Popovich, winner of many international circus competitions, and his furry friends, bring their Comedy Pet Theater to Las Vegas after a world tour of more than 20 countries.

The Popovich Pet Comedy Theater Performance on Saturday, November 8th at the Arlington Theatre will be in association with K-9 PALS - K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. K-9 PALS is the all volunteer non-profit 501c3 organization in Santa Barbara County dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs.

Buy your tickets now at the Arlington Theatre Box Office. 805-963-4408. Please be sure to mention the word "Woof" when you buy your tickets so that a portion of your ticket purchase will go to benefit K-9 PALS to help homeless and abandoned shelter and rescue dogs!