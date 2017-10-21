Friday, March 23 , 2018, 5:33 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

The Population Connection

October 21, 2017 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm

Heaven Edwards of Population Connection will speak on the connections between population stabilization and global issues such as sustainable development, conflict prevention, women's empowerment, and environmental preservation.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: October 21, 2017 2:30pm - 4:30pm
  • Price: Donation: $2 members/$5 non-members/Free with student ID
  • Location: Patio Room, Vista del Monte Retirement Community
  • Website: http://www..SBHumanists.org
  • Sponsors: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
 
 
 