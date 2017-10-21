The Population Connection
October 21, 2017 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm
Heaven Edwards of Population Connection will speak on the connections between population stabilization and global issues such as sustainable development, conflict prevention, women's empowerment, and environmental preservation.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
- Starts: October 21, 2017 2:30pm - 4:30pm
- Price: Donation: $2 members/$5 non-members/Free with student ID
- Location: Patio Room, Vista del Monte Retirement Community
- Website: http://www..SBHumanists.org
- Sponsors: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara