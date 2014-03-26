Calendar » The Power of Buddhist Meditation

March 26, 2014 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm

The perfect introduction for anyone who wants to learn the essential components of a good meditation practice. If we understand how to meditate correctly, we develop faith in our ability to have a peaceful, happy mind. In this course, Kelsang Wangpo will describe the benefits of meditation and the basic mechanics. Participants will leave with a deeper experience of the practice of meditation and how, through understanding its purpose, process, and power, we can make it an integral part of our daily lives. Leave inspired and feeling fully qualified to meditate on your own. With confidence in our practice, results will arise effortlessly.

The class will meet every Wednesday from March 26 to April 23.