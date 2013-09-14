Calendar » The Power of Sangoma Healing Medicine with Dr. David Cumes

September 14, 2013 from 1:30pm - 3:30pm

The Center of the Heart, 487 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 welcomes Mind Super Mind speaker, Dr. David Cumes, a South African initiated shaman and surgeon with a private practice in Santa Barbara on Saturday, September 14, 2013 from 1:30 to 3:30pm, where he will teach African wisdom to bridge the gap between Western medicine and indigenous healing wisdom. Tickets can be purchased at http://centeroftheheart.com/event/dr-david-cumes-the-power-of-sangoma-healing-medicine for $25.00 or $35.00 at the door. As an African shaman (sangoma or inyanga), Dave can testify personally to the value of their divining techniques, the powerful rituals and plant medicines, the altered states of consciousness induced by drumming and the diagnostic power of the "bones." Dave was told by the bones and various expert sangomas going into trance that the ancestors on his mother’s side were the ones who would help him become a different kind of healer. Moreover, there was the spirit of a black woman who had been a sangoma and a friend of his maternal grandmother who wanted to be the guiding spirit for the divining bones. He was instructed to build an ndumba (healing hut) in California where the ancestors could feel at home and assist him. The bones were going to be his main tool for a new kind of healing, and Mntshali who was a master, was to teach him. Once he started the work, his incessant migraines, an indication of the “ancestor sickness,” went away. Dave’s third book “Africa in my Bones” describes this initiation.

Join us for this exciting opportunity to experience this extraordinary man.

Please contact Reverend Maryum Morse at Center of the Heart at 805-964-4861