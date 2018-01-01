The Power of Swing: Jazz with Creole Spice
June 11, 2012 from 6:30pm pre-concert talk; 7:30 performance - 9:30pm
Evan Christopher and friends will be in Santa Barbara, California on Monday, June 11, 2012 at 7:30pm to perform “The Power of Swing: Jazz with Creole Spice” at The Marjorie Luke Theater. 6:30pm Lecture: Django Reinhart & New Orleans 7:30pm Performance: Django Reinhardt Classics, New Orleans Standards, and Vivacious Originals Tickets: Lobero.com Phone: 805.963.0761 or 888.4LOBERO
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nole Vie
- Starts: June 11, 2012 6:30pm pre-concert talk; 7:30 performance - 9:30pm
- Price: $14 - $26
- Location: Marjorie Luke Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/calendar/index.php?display=event&id=786&returnto=list
