June 11, 2012 from 6:30pm pre-concert talk; 7:30 performance - 9:30pm

Evan Christopher and friends will be in Santa Barbara, California on Monday, June 11, 2012 at 7:30pm to perform “The Power of Swing: Jazz with Creole Spice” at The Marjorie Luke Theater. 6:30pm Lecture: Django Reinhart & New Orleans 7:30pm Performance: Django Reinhardt Classics, New Orleans Standards, and Vivacious Originals Tickets: Lobero.com Phone: 805.963.0761 or 888.4LOBERO