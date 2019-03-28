Calendar » - The Practice, Art and Science of Meditation – with Dawa Tarchin Phillips

March 28, 2019 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Mar 7, 14, 21, 28 Thurs 7 – 9 PM - The Practice, Art and Science of Meditation – with Dawa Tarchin Phillips. Today there is no shortage of worldly problems and distractions. In this 4 evening course Dawa will teach essential fundamentals and specialized instructions on how to develop your meditation practice. Learn the building blocks of a successful meditation practice and discover innate wakefulness and a joyful mind.



Attendance at all dates is required. The cost for the program is

Regular - $60

Patron - $45

Reduced cost is available for those unable to pay and no one is turned away for lack of funds.





Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.



Bodhi Path Buddhist Center

102 W. Mission Street

Santa Barbara CA

805-284-2704

http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/

[email protected]



