Calendar » The Prison in Twelve Landscapes

October 18, 2017 from 6:00 PM

More people are currently incarcerated than in any other point in history, but the prison has never seemed so far away. The Prison in Twelve Landscapes is about the prison that unfolds as a cinematic journey through a series of landscapes across the USA. From a California mountainside where female prisoners fight raging wildfires, to a Bronx warehouse full of goods destined for the state correctional system, to an Appalachian coal town betting its future on the promise of prison jobs. Dr. Jonathan Gomez will lead a post-film discussion immediately following the film. 90 min.