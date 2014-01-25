Calendar » The Qatsi Trilogy with the Santa Barbara Premiere of Visitors

January 25, 2014 from 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2888 or (805) 893-3535

Reggio\Glass

FREE for UCSB Students

“A stunning tour de force... A powerful emotional experience.” The New York Times

More than 25 years in the making, the masterful Qatsi (“life” in Hopi) films forged a bold new form of concert cinema. Be transported as astonishingly beautiful and stunning images unfold before your eyes, accompanied by hypnotic soundscapes. These wordless, moving meditations contemplate the state of humankind in our rapidly transforming technological age, culminating in the newest chapter of the story: Visitors.

Day pass: $25 (includes all 4 films)

Qatsi films: $10 each/ FREE for all students with valid ID

Visitors film: $15/ FREE for all students with valid ID

The Qatsi Trilogy plus the West Coast premiere of Visitors

Saturday, January 25 / Arlington Theatre

1 PM – Koyaanisqatsi – Life Out of Balance

(Godfrey Reggio, 1982, 87 minutes)

3 PM – Powaqqatsi – Life in Transformation

(Godfrey Reggio, 1988, 97 minutes)

5 PM – Naqoyqatsi – Life as War

(Godfrey Reggio, 2002, 89 minutes)

8 PM – Visitors – West Coast Premiere

(Godfrey Reggio, 2013, 87 minutes)

