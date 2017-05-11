Calendar » The Real McCoy Screening + Q&A

May 11, 2017 from 7:00pm

Lecture presented by Bailey Pryor

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 7 pm

Members only Reception • 6:15 – 6:45 pm

Cost: $5 (SBMM members), $15 (non-members)

Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 456 8747

Sponsored by: Silvio Di Loreto and Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture

Bill McCoy was the pioneer rum runner of the Prohibition era, who fuelled the Roaring Twenties by transporting over 2 million bottles of alcohol to the Speakeasies of New York. McCoy was a “Tea Totaller,” who never broke the law and never diluted his alcohol, which is why he became known as “The Real McCoy.”

Bailey has worked in the film and television industry for over 28 years as a writer, producer and director. During his career, Bailey has been nominated for 10 Emmy® Awards, winning 6 awards. He has produced seven feature films and over 150 television programs for ABC, PBS, Outdoor Life Network, Versus, Fox Sports Net, ESPN, Discovery Channel, Spike TV, Animal Planet, Tennis Channel and Travel Channel. Bailey has previously held the positions of President & CEO of Telemark Films and President & CEO of Warren Miller Entertainment in Boulder, Colorado.

Bailey is also the Founder and CEO of The Real McCoy rum, which is based on a film he produced for PBS, of the same name. The Real McCoy rum has won over 85 major spirits industry awards worldwide and is currently being distributed in 16 states in the US, as well as 18 countries in Europe. The Real McCoy is a dry-style rum produced in Barbados.