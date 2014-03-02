Calendar » The Representational Art Conference

March 2, 2014 from 5:00pm

Sunday, March 2, to Wednesday, March 5

Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach



The Representational Art Conference, also known as TRAC2014, focuses on the aesthetic principles and values implicit in the representational art of the 21st century. Like the inaugural TRAC2012, this international conference seeks to identify commonalities and understand the unique possibilities of representational art, and perhaps provide some illumination about future directions.



The keynote speakers will be philosopher Roger Scruton, best known to the art community as the writer and host of the acclaimed BBC special Why Beauty Matters, and Juliette Aristides, an artist and author deeply involved in the effort to revive traditional studio art technique. Among other highlights, the Norwegian painter Odd Nerdrum will participate in a panel discussion on beauty and kitsch.



Early bird registration by Jan. 31 is $375. Single-day passes are available. Registration is free for current CLU faculty, staff and students, and for the CLU Class of 2013. The Representational Art Conference is hosted by the California Lutheran University Arts Initiative.



To learn more and to register, visit www.trac2014.org.