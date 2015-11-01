Calendar » The Representational Art Conference

November 1, 2015 from All Day

The Representational Art Conference (TRAC2015) is the premier international art conference focused on the philosophical underpinnings of representational art in the 21st century. This year's theme is "Rock Solid: Finding the aesthetic foundations of contemporary representational art."

The conference will explore the roots and principles of representation after postmodernity. What are its guiding principles? Are there aesthetic themes that connect works of representational art?

Keynote speakers include sculptor Richard MacDonald, curator Elliot Bostwick Davis, activist Fred Ross and neuroscientist Semir Zeki.

Some exceptional demonstration artists will share their skill, including popular draftsman David Kassan, watercolorist Mario Robinson, realist painter Lea Colie Wight, Chinese brush painter Nan Liu, figurative painter Jeremy Lipking, sculptor Alicia Ponzio, portrait artist Tony Pro, famed social realist Max Ginsburg, and prize-winning Irish still life painter Conor Walton.

Some of the other panelists and featured presenters are Peter Frank, Joseph Bravo, F. Scott Hess, Alexey Steele, Ruth Weisberg, Julio Reyes and Candice Bohannon.

Cal Lutheran’s Arts Initiative underwrites this international conference. Discount rate for student passes. To learn more and to register for a single day’s events or the entire conference, visit trac2015.org.

Pictured: Keynote speaker Richard MacDonald