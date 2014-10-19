Monday, June 25 , 2018, 10:33 am | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

The Riddle Of Evil: How Christian Science answers the question

October 19, 2014 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm

  • The nature of evil: what it seems to be and what it is not
  • The nature of God, good--powerful and healing
  • Presented by Kari Mashos; Christian Science Lecturer and Teacher

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Goleta Christian Science Church
  • Starts: October 19, 2014 2:00pm - 3:00pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: 480 North Fairview Ave
  • Website: http://christianscience.com
  • Sponsors: Goleta Christian Science Church
 
 
 