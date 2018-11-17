Calendar » The Rite of Spring

November 17, 2018 from 8:00pm

The Santa Barbara Symphony teams with State Street Ballet and Ensemble Theatre Company for a performance of The Rite of Spring, on Saturday November 17th, at 8:00pm at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.). The performances mark the 100th anniversary of The Soldier’s Tale, Igor Stravinsky’s Faustian parable about a deserting soldier who loses his soul to the devil. Though based on a Russian folk tale, this unique theatrical and dance work is far removed from Russian traditionalism, and instead embraces a broad array of musical styles. Paired with Stravinsky’s landmark ballet The Rite of Spring, a work that changed the course of 20th-century music like no other. Tickets range from $29-$135, for questions please call (805) 899-2222 or email at [email protected]