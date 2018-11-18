The Rite of Spring
The Santa Barbara Symphony teams with State Street Ballet and Ensemble Theatre Company for its matinee performance of The Rite of Spring, on Sunday November 18th, at 3:00pm at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.). The performances mark the 100th anniversary of The Soldier’s Tale, Igor Stravinsky’s Faustian parable about a deserting soldier who loses his soul to the devil. Though based on a Russian folk tale, this unique theatrical and dance work is far removed from Russian traditionalism, and instead embraces a broad array of musical styles. Paired with Stravinsky’s landmark ballet The Rite of Spring, a work that changed the course of 20th-century music like no other. Tickets range from $29-$135, for questions please call (805) 899-2222 or email at [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Symphony
- Starts: November 18, 2018 3:00pm
- Price: $29-$135
- Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.thesymphony.org/performances/season_2018-19/
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Symphony