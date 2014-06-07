Calendar » The Road Not Taken: Mining Nostalgia for the Riches of Mid-Life

June 7, 2014 from 9:30am - 12:30pm

Part of Antioch University Santa Barbara’s (AUSB) Seminar Series, this final seminar discusses the ways in which nostalgia can serve as a resource for inspiring creativity and cultivating life satisfaction in the second half of life. Practitioners will gain tools to help clients access latent dreams, goals, and aspirations associated with nostalgia to cultivate creativity, meaningful productivity, while increasing life satisfaction.

Presented by Elizabeth Wolfson, PhD, LCSW



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Jackie at 805-962-8179 ext. 5326 Jtoth[at]antioch.edu