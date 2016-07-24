Calendar » The Robert Cray Band

July 24, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Blues guitarist Robert Cray, a five-time GRAMMY winner and Blues Hall of Famer, is one of his generation’s great musical storytellers. The New Yorker recently called him “one of the most reliable pleasures of soul and blues for over three decades now.“ He has written or performed with everyone from Eric Clapton to Stevie Ray Vaughan, from Bonnie Raitt to John Lee Hooker.

With 20 studio albums to his credit, including the most recent 4 Nights of 40 Years Live the five-time GRAMMY® winner (and 15-time nominee) reasserts his position as one of his generation’s great musical storytellers—this time steeped in the down-home sound and rich emotion of Southern Soul, yet never straying far from his incomparable guitar mastery.