June 12, 2014 from 12:00 am

Thursday June 12, [email protected] Midnight

David Holmes, Theater Director for the San Marcos High School Performing Arts Department, is retiring after more than 30 years at the helm and one final local production.

The concept for the big retirement finale started as a joke. In 1984 the students were excited to have a new theater teacher and clamored for Holmes to do The Rocky Horror Show, which was only around 10 years old and completely inappropriate for high school. Holmes told them, and just about every class since then, that his retirement show would be Rocky. Now, the 40 year old show and its amazing cult following is seen as a campy, irreverent musical that is still inappropriate for high school but will be wicked fun for the many alumni—84 to be exact—who will be traveling to Santa Barbara from across the country to participate and to honor this amazing teacher who has meant so much to all of us! The show will be comprised of an all-alumni cast, crew, band, and support staff drawing from students who attended San Marcos High from 1984-2014. This will be the biggest performing arts reunion ever to take place in the community.

Mr. Holmes has taught many alumni that have gone on to become highly respected musicians, cast members, technicians, costumers, sound people, producers, and lighting people in the industry, including:

Toad the Wet Sprocket (Band Members Include: Glen Phillips, Lead Vocals/Guitar; Todd Nichols, Lead Guitar/Vocals; Dean Dinning, Bass/Vocals; Randy Guss, Drums)

Brian Wankum (Producer on Once Upon a Time and Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

Dishwalla (Band Members Include: Justin Fox, Lead Vocals; Rodney Browning Cravens, Guitar; Scot Alexander, Bass; George Pendergast, Drums; Jim Wood, Keyboards)

Anna Wilborn (Sound Technician, Nashville)

Garrett Swann (Actor, Milk, Fashion House, etc.)

Tariqh Akoni (Guitar/Musical Director for multi-platinum recording artist, Josh Groban; Tariqh will be Musical Director for the band inThe Rocky Horror Show and acting the part of “Eddie.”)

WHAT: The Rocky Horror Show

WHEN: Thursday, June 12th @ Midnight & Friday, June 13th @ 7:30 pm

WHERE: San Marcos High School Theater, 4750 Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara

WHO: San Marcos High School All-Alumni Cast, Crew, and Band to Honor Director David Holmes

TICKETS: Purchase online at www.shopsmroyals.org, by calling 805-967-4581, or from the box office the night of the show, though both shows are expected to sell out in advance, so tickets should be purchased early!

ADDITIONAL INFO: Audience participation is required. Per Mr. Holmes’ dream to leave a legacy for the next generation of performers, all proceeds will benefit the San Marcos High School Performing Arts Department. Anyone wishing to donate to The Rocky Horror Show may

do so either to San Marcos High School or the San Marcos High School Performing Arts Affiliates (both non-profit organizations; 4750 Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA. 93110).