Let’s do the time warp again!

Book, music, and lyrics by Richard O’Brien.

A satirical tribute to the science fiction and B-list horror movies of the 20th century, The Rocky Horror Show centers around two naive lovers, Brad and Janet. Seeking shelter from a thunderstorm in an old castle, they find themselves thrust into the laboratory of the cross-dressing mad scientist Dr. Frank 'N' Furter and his motley crew. Stripped of inhibitions - and their clothes - Brad and Janet embark on a wild, unforgettable journey of pleasure and self-discovery. Reality, fiction, and camp collide in this mash-up of comics, rock and roll, and late-night horror flicks.

NOTE: This production contains adult material and language.

more information at outoftheboxtheatre.org

TIMES: Tuesday, October 31, at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Wednesday, November 1 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Thursday, November 2 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Friday, November 3 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 P.M.



TICKETS: $35 premium interactive seating (includes a prop bag), $28 general, $15 student and senior

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

