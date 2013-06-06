Calendar » The Role of Drawing in Rome and Florence in the Seventeenth Century

June 6, 2013 from 5:30pm - 6:30 pm

This lecture by Dr. Catherine Loisel highlights drawings by Giacomo Cavedone, Michel François Dandré-Bardon, and Bernardino Poccetti. Dr. Loisel specializes in Italian Drawings of the XVIth to XVIIIth centuries, and recently curated the exhibition, Italian Drawings in French Public Collections (2006). In 2004, she published the catalogue of drawings by Ludovico, Agostino, and Annibale Carracci in the Louvre. She is currently preparing the second volume of the catalogue of Bolognese drawings.